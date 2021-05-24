Body found in Suva toilet

A woman’s body was found in Thurston Garden, Suva this morning.
FBC News understands a Suva City Council officer found the woman lying motionless on the floor while cleaning the toilet.
The place has been cordoned off and the police forensics team is currently at the site.
