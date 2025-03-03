Big plans ahead for NFA

[Source: National Fire Authority Fiji/Facebook]

A clean working environment for the National Fire Authority will enhance their capabilities, improve efficiency, and increase overall productivity.

This fosters better focus, reduces distractions, and promotes a positive atmosphere, ultimately contributing to the success and growth of the organization.

This was emphasized by NFA Chief Executive Officer Puamau Sowane who says the NFA has been conducting inspections across various branches, identifying areas for improvement, particularly in maintaining cleanliness and organization.

He says they are identifying and removing unnecessary items cluttering the workspace, with the aim of maintaining an organized environment that supports sustained productivity and efficiency.

“Yes, yesterday I concluded my inspection at Pacific Harbour and also at the Navua fire station. During my inspection, we believe that having a clean working environment will certainly enhance their capability and increase their productivity. There is a framework that we have set up at various stations across the board.”

However, Sowane adds that there are various stations in good condition, and by applying this approach, they strive to streamline operations and enhance the overall work environment.

Minister for Local Government Maciu Nalumisa says that there are a lot of projects in the pipeline for the NFA that will enhance their operations.

“All in all, I think it is good because it protects the community from disasters like fires. If there happens to be an accident or even in terms of natural disasters or flooding, these firefighters are there to support the whole community and assist the government in operations like these.”

Nalumisa says that they will continue to provide support to the NFA that will enhance their operations, remaining committed to improving service delivery.

