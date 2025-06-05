Better pay needed to keep officers: ACP Lutunauga

Source: Fiji Police Force / Facebook

Assistant Police Commissioner Aporosa Lutunauga says the Force is facing serious challenges in retaining its officers, as many are being drawn away by outside opportunities.

Speaking to the Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs and Defence in Nadi today, Assistant Commissioner of Police Aporoso Lutunauga said the issue affects all levels of the force, not just specialized staff.

He acknowledged the problem openly, calling it a major challenge.

Responding to a question raised by Committee Member Virendra Lal on what the institution is doing to retain experienced and senior officers, ACP Lutunauga admits that staff are leaving for various reasons, including better pay.

“At the end of the day it’s about money; it’s about retaining them; it’s about giving them the deserved salary that goes according to the special field they are qualified in.”

He says the brain drain continues, with many now leaving to join correction services in New Zealand.

“Last year and the other year it was more than 140 positions; these are young constables, and they are leaving. Most of them are going to New Zealand because they are offering better salaries.”

ACP Lutunauga says that Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu has instructed them to prepare an information paper recommending salary structures aligned to specialist roles.

He has also urged the committee to help push this forward now that they have a clearer understanding of the skill development within the force.

