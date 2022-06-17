BAF urges small businesses to step up

Doctor Nur Bano Ali.

Small businesses are being encouraged to tap into services offered by Business Assistance Fiji to help them grow.

BAF was set up recently to provide expert assistance to small and medium enterprises which struggle to keep financial records and have no proper business plan.

Chair, Doctor Nur Bano Ali says they have industry representatives available to guide budding entrepreneurs and help set up the necessary frameworks.

“SMEs tend to miss out on compliance, as well as the focus on financial report is very low. Only because most times they don’t have access to the service providers or it’s just too hard for them.”

BAF offers subsidized services for book keeping and other business related issues which smaller operators may not be familiar with.

It was initially set up during COVID-19 when thousands of Fijians decided to venture out on their own because they had been laid off or their workplace was closed due to lockdowns.