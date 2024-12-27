Ba businesses hesitate to close shops despite floodwaters

As floodwaters in Ba town rise rapidly, many business owners are hesitant to close their shops.

Speaking to FBC News, Reshma Chandra, a 29-year-old sales assistant at a local trinket shop, shared her experience of being caught off guard during past floods.

Chandra adds that this remains the case this week, as well as shops, were open despite warnings.

Article continues after advertisement

“Many shop owners wait until the water levels reach their shops before deciding to close. Sometimes, we end up stuck at work, having to sleep in the shop until the water recedes because we’re busy moving items to safety.”

For Reshma, the hardest part is knowing her child is waiting for her at home while she deals with the flood crisis at work.

“It’s sad. They wait until the very last minute. And people do as they are told because they are afraid the owners might terminate them.”

While evacuation centres have been set up in Ba, they remain unoccupied for now.

The Ba Town Council is working with relevant authorities to monitor the situation and urging residents to exercise caution.