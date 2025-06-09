Authentic Indian sweet to feature at Diwali Dhoom

[file photo]

Preparations are underway for the Vanualevu Sanatan Naari Sabha to entice the public with authentic Indian sweets at the Mirchi FM & Radio Fiji Two “REWA” Diwali Dhoom.

Sabha President, Sashi Prasad, says the women are currently busy preparing a variety of unique sweets for the event.

She added that one of the highlights is the special Indian sweet “Modak”, which attendees in Labasa are eagerly looking forward to.

“You can all come and enjoy it at our stall during the Diwali Dhoom. There will be lots and lots of sweets at our stall, which is called Swad Hub. Swad means ‘taste’ you can come and sample a variety of foods there.”

The women are preparing other popular dishes as well, including gulab jamun.

The Mirchi FM & Radio Fiji Two “REWA” Diwali Dhoom will take place at Damodar City Labasa this Saturday from 6pm to 10pm.

