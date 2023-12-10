ATH welcomes Starlink’s entry

The Amalgamated Telecom Holdings group has received many questions regarding Starlink’s entry into the Fijian market from its customers.

This was highlighted by ATH Group Chief Executive, Ivan Fong during their AGM this week.

Fong says that Starlink will serve as an important component of serving the remote and outer islands of Fiji where the ATH group can not reach.

“As I have said that starlink and others have important elements of providing service, particularly for flung areas where it is very difficult and expensive for the group to serve.”

Starlink’s services is said to be available in the country from early 2024.

The ATH group is active in six other countries in the region through its subsidies.