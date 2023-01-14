Army officers to retire at 55

Home Affairs Minister Pio Tikoduadua.

The law governing the structure of the Republic of Fiji Military Forces differs from that of the Police Force and the civil service.

Home Affairs Minister, Pio Tikoduadua, clarified this yesterday while stating that the retirement age for military officers is 55.

Tikoduadua says the retirement age for military officers is written in the law and this policy was not developed by him overnight.

“It is the law, it’s already been there for ages. The retirement age is 55 and then there are avenues for those of full colonels and above for the Force to deal with under their Standing Orders, it is not new.”

Tikoduadua adds that the RFMF Commander, Major-General Ro Jone Kalouniwai will work to resolve the issue.

The Minister has expressed concerns with Kalouniwai about the number of private rank officers in the RFMF who continue to serve, even after reaching the age of 55.

The government has raised the retirement age for civil servants from 55 to 60, but Tikoduadua insists that soldiers must retire at 55.