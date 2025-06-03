Anti- Scam Taskforce issues warning

Fijians are being urged to ignore a new job scam spreading via Apple’s iMessage and WhatsApp, falsely promising remote assistant roles linked to Bitcoin ATM installations in Suva and Lautoka.

The Anti-Scam Taskforce has issued an urgent alert, especially to iPhone users, warning that the message claiming to offer $200 to $1,500 per day for just 15 minutes of work is a deliberate fraud.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade and Communications, Manoa Kamikamica says the scam is part of a broader trend of digital fraud targeting unsuspecting Fijians.

Kamikamica is urging the public to be cautious about unsolicited job offers, especially those asking for personal or financial information.

The Consumer Council of Fiji is also advising people not to respond to the message or add the sender on WhatsApp.

Council CEO Seema Shandil says the message is a scam aimed at getting people to share personal details or send money.

Authorities are urging people to report any such messages immediately by calling the Consumer Council toll-free on 155.

