Amos living his dream of saving the ocean

Amos Abhishek Daniel

In a world where dreams are often elusive, Amos Abhishek Daniel, a senior marine biologist for Captain Cook Cruises, has found his calling and is living his dream every day.

From a young age, Amos was captivated by the enigmatic allure of sharks, propelling him toward a career in marine biology.

However, it was his realization that these magnificent creatures held the key to saving our oceans that truly set his path alight.

Article continues after advertisement

Amos, known affectionately as “Amos” to colleagues and friends alike, joined the locally-owned cruise company with a burning desire to make a difference.

“I like to meet new people, I wouldn’t say it’s a hobby but its something I like doing, you know like go out learn from other people’s experiences and that’s something that this job gets me to do so I do what I love in the ocean and meet people at the same time so I would say it’s a dream come true.”

Amos says his unwavering dedication led him to pioneer the revolutionary coral planting program on the pristine Tivua Private Island, a project that has since become a beacon of hope for marine conservationists in the region.

The former Xavier College student says he embraces the opportunity to interact with tourists, imparting his vast knowledge and spreading awareness about the urgent need to protect our fragile oceans.

At just 27 years old, Amos stands as a shining example of youthful dedication and the remarkable power of education.

Amos’ tenacity and unwavering spirit have earned him recognition within the industry, as he was recently honored as the runner-up for the prestigious Rising Star Award at the Tourism Excellence Awards.