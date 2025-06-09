Alleged hit-and-run claims life

A man in his 50s has become the country’s latest road fatality following an alleged hit-and-run accident along the Queens Highway near Nabou.

Police say the incident occurred after 11pm on Wednesday.

According to the police, the victim was driving when a vehicle travelling from the opposite direction veered into his lane, causing the collision.

Article continues after advertisement

The driver of the other vehicle fled the scene, and police are currently searching for the suspect.

Two other victims involved remain admitted in hospital.

Police investigation continues.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.