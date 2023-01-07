Alleged drug peddlers in Labasa arrested

[Source: Fiji Police]

At least five arrests have been made in Labasa, in the Northern Division, of alleged drug peddlers.

Police Chief Operations Officer and Acting Assistant Commissioner of Police Livai Driu says raids and arrests continued to be made throughout the festive period.

Driu says the post-festival season period is also known as a peak period for the illicit drug trade, and with the support of the public, more arrests are being made throughout the country.

He says officers acting on information received conducted raids, resulting in the arrest of five men.

The first raid conducted on the 5th of January in Vunivau and Labasa led to the arrest of two farmers, aged 45 and 58, respectively.

Sachets of dried leaves believed to be marijuana and smoking apparatus were found in their home.

Driu says the next day the third arrest was made at the Labasa market, where a 27-year-old farmer was allegedly found with dried leaves believed to be marijuana.

The same team of officers, while at the Labasa market, also arrested a 26-year-old man after he was found with several bullets of dried leaves, also believed to be marijuana.

The fifth arrest was also made on the 6th of January at Nasoi Lane, Labasa Town, where a 48-year-old farmer was allegedly found with a clear plastic container containing loose green leaves believed to be marijuana.

He has acknowledged the support of the public in assisting police, and says this is reflective of a society that is committed to working together to eradicate the illicit drug trade.