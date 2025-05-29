All escaped inmates apprehended

(L-R) Emosi Rokovesi, Daniel Koroivuki, Selema Nasilivata [Source: Fiji Corrections Service/Facebook]

All four inmates who escaped last night from the Suva Corrections Center have been apprehended.

This after an intensive joint search operation by the Fiji Corrections Service and the Fiji Police Force.

Daniel Koroivuki and Selema Nasilivata were both caught in Nakasi, while Emosi Rokovesi was found in Newtown, Khalsa Road.

The fourth inmate on the run, Saula Luveitasau was captured at Balabala Crescent, in Newtown at 8.10 this morning. This brought an end to the joint operation between the FCS and the Fiji Police Force which began at 9 last night.





