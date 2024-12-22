Aircraft incident, 7 unharmed

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Seven people walked away unscathed after a GA-8 Airvan aircraft overran the runway in Yasawa.

The aircraft, registration DQ-VAN, departed Nadi Airport at 9:49am on Saturday and upon landing at Yasawa Aerodrome, overran the runway and came to a stop just outside the runway strip.

The aircraft sustained damage to its nose wheel and propeller, the pilot and six passengers on board were unharmed, and no injuries were reported.

Article continues after advertisement

Government says the runway at Yasawa Aerodrome remains operational, and aviation activities are continuing.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister responsible for Tourism and Civil Aviation Viliame Gavoka says they will appoint an investigator to carry out a thorough investigation into the accident in accordance with established procedures and international standards. The findings of the investigation will guide any necessary measures to enhance safety.

“The safety and well-being of all passengers, crew, and stakeholders in Fiji’s aviation sector remain a top priority for the Ministry. We extend our gratitude to the relevant authorities and personnel for their prompt response and support,” he said.