AI and new tech transforming heart care

(L-R) Indian High Commissioner to Fiji Suneet Mehta, PSH Hospitals’ biomedical engineer Shivaashna Kumar, cardiothoracic surgeon Dr Sanjeev Khulbey and Umanand Prasad School of Medicine and Health Sciences acting dean Dr Abhijit Gogoi

Dr Sanjeev Khulbey of Pacific Specialist Healthcare states that medical science is making significant leaps in how heart conditions are treated.

Dr Khulbey highlighted that new methods for early problem detection, improved treatments, and intelligent prevention strategies suggest that people can live much longer and healthier lives.

He was speaking at the two-day International Health Conference, held at the Umanand Prasad School of Medicine and Health Sciences, University of Fiji Campus in Saweni, Lautoka.

Dr Khulbey emphasized that medical professionals should consider new technologies highly important for cardiac medicine, including research from institutions like the University of Fiji.

Referring to new trends in digital health and advanced medical technology, Dr Khulbey focused on advancements in new medicines, less invasive surgeries, personalized treatments, and the use of Artificial Intelligence.

He added that there has been significant progress in managing heart disease, with more people surviving due to treatments that target specific problems and very early disease detection methods.

He further stated that AI and machine learning tools are improving at predicting who might develop heart problems and in closely monitoring patients.

During his presentation, Dr Khulbey also announced the commencement of Valve Replacement Surgery at PSH Hospitals to treat patients suffering from Rheumatic Heart Disease.

