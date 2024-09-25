Agro-marketing launches development plan

[Source: Supplied]

The Agriculture Marketing Authority has disbursed over $18 million to more than 5,000 farmers in the past five years.

This has been highlighted by Agriculture Minister Vatimi Rayalu while launching the AMA’s Strategic Development Plan 2024-2026 in Nausori yesterday.

Rayalu states that the plan aims to enhance agricultural productivity and market access.

Article continues after advertisement

He also believes that the development plan is expected to provide a roadmap for sustainable growth and better support for the farming community.

“AMA’s SDP is designed to take Fiji to a higher level of market coordination while respecting the essential need for food safety, better nutrition, and the sustainable development of our agriculture sector.”

[Source: Supplied]

Rayalu believes that the development represents not only a continuation of AMA’s efforts to assist farmers but also indicates plans to enhance the agriculture sector.

He stresses that the overarching goal of this plan is to enhance AMA’s marketing coordination efforts by generating a significant increase in local production.

This initiative will include several key objectives increasing sustainable market linkages and improving wealth creation for farmers in rural and maritime areas.

It will also increase commercial agriculture footprints across remote areas and diversify agriculture and aquaculture products to increase market share.