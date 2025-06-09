Agriculture still king in Fiji’s workforce

Fiji’s job market is still heavily tied to farms and markets with over a third of all workers employed in agriculture and sales.

This is based on findings from the Fiji Bureau of Statistics 2023–24 Employment and Unemployment Survey.

It showed that skilled agricultural and fishery workers make up 18.4 percent of all employed persons.

Another 18 percent are working in service and sales jobs.

The survey confirms that rural communities dominate farming roles while urban areas lead in sales and services.

Clerical, technical and professional jobs make up a smaller share of Fiji’s workforce, outlining the slow shift toward white-collar work.

The Bureau reports 194,733 people are employed in the formal sector while 97,654 are in informal jobs.

Just over 4,400 work in the household sector.

