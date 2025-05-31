AG dismissal won't halt work: Seruiratu

Opposition Leader Inia Seruiratu

Leader of the Opposition Inia Seruiratu believes that there are people who can carry out the work despite Graham Leung’s dismissal as Attorney-General.

He states that he is not worried about the action taken by Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka, as the work will continue without the AG, the PM, or even himself as the Leader of the Opposition.

Yesterday, Rabuka dismissed Graham Leung saying that the findings in the COI made it evident that Leung’s position as Attorney General in his Cabinet is now untenable.

Rabuka stated that he decided to exercise the power conferred upon him by Section 92 (3) (b) of the Constitution to dismiss Leung as a Minister holding the office of Attorney-General, with immediate effect.

However, Seruiratu says while the government is taking action based on the recommendations of the Commission of Inquiry, they’d still like the full report to be released.

He says it’s nothing personal or against anyone, but should rather be done for the sake of transparency.

“But work will go on without me, without the Prime Minister there are people who can carry out the work. This is a positive step, but more can still be done.”

As per the COI report, the President has also suspended FICAC Commissioner Barbara Malimali and she will be investigated by Police due to the allegations raised against her in the COI report.

The President has also revoked the appointment of Lisiate Fotofili as Deputy Commissioner who will return to his substantive position in the Fiji Judiciary.

Lavi Rokoika is now the Acting Commissioner for FICAC.

When asked whether he had approached the Prime Minister regarding the release of the report, Seruiratu says he did not because as a witness, he is bound by the COI’s instructions, which have kept him silent on the matter.

But Seuiratu adds that in his role as Leader of the Opposition, overseeing the scrutiny of a democratic government remains a key responsibility.

