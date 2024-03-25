Adherence to guidelines for lost teaching time compensation: Kuruleca

Permanent Secretary for Education Selina Kuruleca

Permanent Secretary for Education Selina Kuruleca is calling on all heads of schools and teachers to adhere to guidelines that were sent out last week to compensate for the lost teaching and learning time.

With all schools reopening today following closure due to adverse weather conditions, Kuruleca says the guidelines in Circular 43/24 outline strategies that can be adopted and implemented in schools to cover for lost teaching and learning time.

Kuruleca says the Ministry is of the understanding that all schools are clean and in operational condition as students return for classes.

Article continues after advertisement

The Education Permanent Secretary also warns that Fiji is still in the cyclone season, there is a need to stay alert, and people should not be complacent.

Meanwhile, the government is also advising all civil servants that they are to return to work today.