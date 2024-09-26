Additional $25.2 million for the Tamavua-i-Wai bridge

Minister for Public Works and Infrastructure Ro Filipe Tuisawau believes that road infrastructure serves as a crucial link connecting people to employment, markets, goods, and services, and also in terms of investments.

While officiating at the signing of the note and grant agreement of the $25.2 million additional fund provided by the Japanese Government for the reconstruction of the Tamavua-i-Wai bridge this morning, Ro Filipe states that roads should not be looked upon as only roads but also as an impetus or facilitator of economic development.

The Minister notes that this additional funding being formalized today will complement the initial funding, which is $60 million, signed in 2022, and expand the total cost of design and reconstruction to approximately $70 million.

Article continues after advertisement

“When you talk about power, renewable energy, that’s a critical component or nexus in terms of infrastructure. So renewable energy and climate resilience are incorporated or next into the infrastructure, roads, water, jetties, and all other infrastructure.”

Ro Filipe thanked the Government of Japan government for their support towards infrastructure development in Fiji.

Japanese Ambassador Rokoichiro Michii believes that roads and bridges are like the veins functioning as the lifelines of the nation.

This additional funding reaffirms Japan’s commitment to supporting Fiji’s infrastructure development, highlighting the strong partnership between the two nations.