ACP Lutunauga warns officers

Assistant Commissioner of Police Aporosa Lutunauga [Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

The Fiji Police Force has issued a stern warning to officers attempting to tamper with drug exhibits, saying those caught will be held accountable.

While appearing before the Parliamentary Standing Committee, Assistant Commissioner of Police Aporosa Lutunauga confirmed that investigations are ongoing into such breaches.

He stressed that restoring public trust is a top priority and that internal controls are being strengthened to prevent future misconduct.

“People have been taken to task, and we will continue our work and continue to take people to task if they are found to be dealing with exhibits that are supposed to be in our custody.”

Committee member Virendra Lal questioned the effectiveness of the newly established Narcotics Bureau in curbing drug-related crimes.

“Just on the establishment of this Narcotics Bureau, my question to you, sir, is how effective is this? After the coming in of the Narcotics Bureau, how are we able to deal with the drug issues in Fiji?”

In response, ACP Lutunauga stated that the bureau, now operating under the Ministry of Home Affairs, has significantly enhanced investigation and enforcement efforts, especially in high-risk areas.

He assured the committee that the fight against drug crime will continue, with accountability and cross-agency collaboration at the core of their strategy.

