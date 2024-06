[Photo: Supplied]

One of the two men involved in an accident in Nadonumai Lami this morning has passed away.

FBC News understands the 24-year- old died this evening.

The 24-year-old along with his 27-year-old passenger were admitted in critical condition following the motor vehicle accident.

Article continues after advertisement

Police had earlier confirmed that the 24-year-old driver allegedly lost control of his vehicle causing it to veer onto the opposite lane and hit a truck.