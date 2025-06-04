Accident claims another life

A man believed to be in his 30s died in a road accident along Rewa Street last night.

Police say the victim was a passenger in a vehicle driven by a man in his 50s.

It is alleged that the suspect had made a sudden U-turn whereby their vehicle collided with an oncoming vehicle.

Article continues after advertisement

The victim, suspect and a second passenger were rushed to the Colonial War Memorial Hospital, where the victim was unfortunately pronounced dead on arrival.

The suspect and the second passenger remain admitted as investigations continue.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.