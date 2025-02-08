Accident causes water supply disruptions

A temporary water disruption is affecting several areas in Suva due to damage to a fire hydrant in front of Saint Joseph Secondary School, caused by a vehicle accident.

According to the Water Authority of Fiji, the water supply is being affected in Steward Street, Ocean View, Studio 6, Top Waimanu, Robertson Road, Amy Street, Augustus Street, Edenville Street, Suva Street, Fiji Ports, Suva CBD, CWM Hospital, and Extension Street.

Repair works are scheduled to be completed by 6 pm, after which water supply restoration will follow.

In the meantime, water carting services are available to assist Suva CWM Hospital and other affected customers.