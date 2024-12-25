A time for healing and togetherness, says PM

As Christian families celebrate Jesus’ birth, Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka reminded Fijians that Christmas is about more than just celebration, it is a time for peace, forgiveness and unity.

Rabuka spoke about the simple birth of Jesus in Bethlehem over 2,000 years ago, pointing out how this humble beginning was a reminder of God’s desire to bring people closer to him. Christmas, he said, was an opportunity to focus on healing, restoring relationships and coming together as a community.

He encouraged people to draw inspiration from Jesus’ teachings, especially his message of reconciliation and liberation. Despite the challenges he faced, the PM said Jesus showed us the power of love and forgiveness and Christmas is the perfect time to apply these values in our lives.

The Prime Minister also reminded everyone that the message of Christmas goes beyond any one faith. It’s a universal call for love, care and kindness to one another.

No matter what our beliefs are, we can all embrace the spirit of compassion that the season brings.

Rabuka also reiterated the importance of not only enjoy the festive moments but to also live out the values of unity, love and selflessness that Jesus showed throughout His life. Christmas, he said was about following Christ’s example of sacrifice and love, helping to bring us closer to one another and to God.

The Prime Minister wished all Fijians a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year, hoping that the Fiji would continue to grow in the spirit of love, hope and reconciliation.