Young woman dies in Samabula North house fire

A young woman has died following a devastating house fire at Levuka Settlement, off Bureta Street in Samabula North yesterday afternoon bringing the total number of fire-related deaths in Fiji this year to 13.

The National Fire Authority received an emergency call at around 4pm reporting a structural fire.

Two fire trucks from the Suva Fire Station were immediately dispatched, with crews arriving at the scene by 4.08pm.

Firefighters found a two-bedroom corrugated iron house fully engulfed in flames upon arrival.

During firefighting operations, crews were alerted that a person was trapped inside the burning structure.

Despite intensive efforts to control the blaze including the use of water relay systems and connection to a nearby fire hydrant — firefighters later discovered the body of a 20-year-old woman inside the house.

The property, measuring approximately 10 metres by 11 metres, sustained about 95 percent damage.

The house is owned by 70-year-old Shushila Wati but was rented and occupied by 47-year-old barber Ajay Raju.

Records indicate the property was not insured.

Acting National Fire Authority Chief Executive Officer Joel Israel confirmed that investigations into the cause of the fire are underway.

“Our thoughts are with the family and loved ones of the young woman who lost her life in this tragic incident.”

He says the NFA will conduct a full investigation to determine the cause of the fire.

Of the 13 fire fatalities recorded so far this year, six are women and seven are men.

Twelve of the victims were adults, while one was a child.

