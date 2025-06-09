$734m vuvale package

[Photo Credit: Fiji Government]

Fiji stands to benefit in various areas through its enhanced “Vuvale Partnership” with Australia.

Following a week-long visit by Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka to the land down under, the two nations have taken bold steps, including strengthening border security for Fiji with a $17.6 million investment to improve shipping container screening at the Lautoka and Suva Ports.

Australia will also embed Australian Federal Police officers in the Fiji Police Force to extend policing cooperation.

Article continues after advertisement

The region’s largest economy has also agreed to fund two technical advisers to lead the implementation of Fiji’s new National Security Strategy.

Part of the package is the Australian government also increasing its bilateral development assistance to Fiji by $56 million over four years, taking the total to just under $734 million from 2025 to 2029.

Australia’s Minister for Pacific Affairs Pat Conroy says the two nations aim to work together to ensure a peaceful, stable, and prosperous Pacific.

Conroy has affirmed Australia’s support for Prime Minister Rabuka’s vision for an “Ocean of Peace,” including family-first Pacific regionalism and Pacific-led solutions to Pacific challenges.

Australia is also committed to Fiji’s HIV/AIDS fight, building on Australia’s $10.4 million investment in Fiji’s health system.

They are also expanding maritime security, shipbuilding, and maintenance through technical collaboration and growing economic opportunities through skills development and employment pathways.

While in Australia, the Fiji delegation also met the Governor-General, Prime Minister Albanese, Home Affairs Minister Burke, and Attorney-General Rowland.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.