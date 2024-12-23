$57k investment fuels economic growth

[Source: Fiji Government / Facebook]

Three recipients from Bua, Cakaudrove, and Taveuni received a boost to their livelihoods last week with the provision of boats and engines valued at over $57,000.

The initiative was made possible through the Ministry of Rural and Maritime Development’s Seafaring Entrepreneurial Assistance (SEA) Program.

Under the program, the government covered two-thirds of the cost, while the recipients contributed the remaining one-third, collectively contributing $20,767.

Assistant Minister Jovesa Vocea says the government is committed to improving rural and maritime communities’ economic opportunities.

Vocea urged the recipients to take full ownership of their new equipment to improve their livelihoods.

The SEA Programme, designed to empower individuals in rural areas, has been hailed as a program that continues to create sustainable opportunities, developing entrepreneurship and economic growth in maritime regions.