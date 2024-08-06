43 charged for 65 counts

Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) [File]

Forty-three people were charged with a total of 65 counts of non-sexual violence offences in July.

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions in a report confined to incidents of serious crimes other than sexual violence offences for last month.

There were 41 victims of the 65 counts of non-sexual violence offences.

There were five incidents where the accused and the victim were related to one another.

The ODPP says a 21-year-old man was charged with the murder of his 59-year-old granduncle.

The accused person allegedly struck the victim several times with a cane knife which resulted in his death.

In a separate incident, a 24-year-old man was charged with an act with intent to cause grievous harm to his 45-year-old father with a cane knife.

The accused person was also charged with three counts of damaging property for allegedly damaging the windscreen of his father’s vehicle, mobile phone and louvre blades.

There was one incident where a 32-year-old man was charged with an act with intent to cause grievous harm and criminally intimidating a 43-year-old woman.

The accused allegedly threatened the victim and struck her with a kitchen knife.

The ODPP also highlighted an incident where six men were earlier charged with the manslaughter of a 27-yearold man however, discontinuance were filed against three accused persons as they are now State witnesses in this matter.