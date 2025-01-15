40 high-tech cameras to boost Suva security

Security in the Capital City will enhance further with the installation of 40 advanced high-tech cameras

Security in the Capital City will enhance further with the installation of 40 advanced high-tech cameras as part of the “Bridge to Bridge” initiative.

This initiative will see the deployment of cutting-edge surveillance systems from Walu Bay Bridge to Nabukalou Bridge, covering Suva’s main entry corridor.

Suva City Council’s Special Administrators Chair, Tevita Boseiwaqa, says these cameras will assist in reducing criminal and illegal activities.

Article continues after advertisement

Boseiwaqa this stretch where the cameras will be installed is a vital gateway for residents, businesses, and visitors alike.

He says they will soon sign an agreement with the police as well to enhance security through technology.

“We are tendering for 40 CCTV cameras, which we will install around the B2B area, to ensure that shoppers and others in this area are safe, and to curb illegal activities such as drugs and so on.”

Boseiwaqa has also acknowledged the work carried out by the Suva Retailers Association in setting up cameras and urges collaboration from relevant stakeholders.

The association took a proactive step to improve security within the Central Business District by installing approximately 30 surveillance cameras.