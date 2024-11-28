$32,000 assistance for village hall

The Embassy of the Peoples Republic of China has donated $32,000 to the village of Wainilotulevu in Namosi to renovate their village hall.

Presenting the cheque, Chinese Ambassador Zhou Jian reminded the Wainilotulevu people that the village hall will be a shelter of refuge for them as it will also be their evacuation center when disaster strikes and an education center for children.

The Chinese Ambassador says the reconstruction of the village hall is expected to enhance the quality of life for Wainilotulevu residents, providing a space for community events, discussions, and activities essential for social cohesion and local governance.

Article continues after advertisement

Jian highlights China’s commitment to strengthening bilateral ties through grassroots support.

“China remains dedicated to fostering enduring relationships with Fiji by investing in projects that directly benefit local communities. This donation is not just about rebuilding infrastructure; it is about empowering communities and creating a better future for our people.”

According to villager Rogosio Butukere, the aid will significantly benefit the residents of Wainilotulevu, promoting rural development and raising community standards of living.

Reconstruction work on the village hall is expected to commence shortly, with community members optimistic about the long-term benefits the facility will bring to the village.