$270.7m for road repairs since last year

Minister for Infrastructure, Ro Filipe Tuisawau says the coalition government has invested a substantial $270.7 million in road repairs.

These repairs, spanning across the three divisions and including a portion of the Reap and Remake project, have resulted in the fixing of 526 roads covering a combined distance of 300 kilometres.

Ro Filipe emphasizes that these repairs have significantly accelerated the pothole fixing program, boasting a remarkable 70 percent increase in repairs nationwide.

“The ministry through FRA has utilized a total fo 270.7 million across the 3 divisions in 2023 including 526 roads as part of the reap and remake and also spanning 300km in length. It has accelerated the pothole repair program.”

Furthermore, Ro Filipe asserts that the progress of these repairs is evident compared to the state of the roads when the coalition government assumed power.