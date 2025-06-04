$24,000 boat boosts school access

[Photo Credit: MoE]

Ratu Naivalu Memorial School on Wayalailai Island in the Yasawa Group has received a fibreglass boat and an outboard engine.

Minister for Education Aseri Radrodro says the boat and engine has cost them $24, 000 and will help students from nearby villages to travel safely.

Radrodro says this support will improve access to education for many children in the areas.

Article continues after advertisement

The handover took place during the Minister’s recent visit to the Yasawa Islands.

The visit is part of the Ministry’s ongoing efforts to build strong relationships with communities and promote educational development in remote areas.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.