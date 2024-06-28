$226.8m for the Fiji Police Force

The Police reset strategy would broadly include the development of a new overarching strategy aimed to modernize the Force through right-sizing and stirring a shift in culture.

The government has provided $226.8 million to the Police force which is an increase of $41.7 million from the 2023/24 national budget

Finance Minister Professor Biman Prasad says the government is initiating a ‘full reset’ of the Fiji Police Force towards law enforcement.

“We are grateful for the support from the Australian Government to help build capacity. A new MOU would be established between the Fiji Police Force and the Australian Federal Police. This would offer provisions to embed Australian Federal Police Officers within the Fiji Police Force, and appointment of a mentor to support the new Police Commissioner.”

Prasad says through the Police Reset Strategy, the government is committed towards building a police force that serves and protects all members of society with efficiency, fairness, reasonableness, courtesy, respect and without discrimination or harassment.