200 women artisans take part in Expo

More than 200 selected women artisans from the provinces of Rewa, Tailevu, Naitasiri, Namosi, and Serua are taking part in the Central Division Women’s Expo at the Civic Center Front Carpark in Suva.

Minister for Women, Lynda Tabuya, welcomed the women and acknowledged their hard work and perseverance in preparation for the two-day event.

Tabuya says they are committed to ensuring the economic empowerment of women, and this expo is just the start of bigger things in the future.

She says the coalition government is founded on an ideology that recognizes the importance of every woman and girl to our national development.

Tabuya states that no one should be deprived of their right to live their life to the fullest potential and contribute to the trajectory of the national development.



The Ministry, in partnership with the Fiji Arts Council, will assess the handicrafts and items on display, and one hundred women will be selected to represent the Central Division in the National Women’s Expo next year.



