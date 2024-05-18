18-year-old latest drowning victim

An 18-year-old youth of Nameka Village in Naitaisiri is the country’s latest drowning fatality victim.

The Fiji Police says that the victim attempted to cross the Natovaki River on the 15th of May and while doing so the victim was swept away due to strong currents.

A search was conducted on the same day but efforts proved futile in trying to recover the body.

The search efforts then continued the next day where the victim’s body was found.

Police say that they will conduct their investigations.