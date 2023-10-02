$15,000 donation to assist RSA

The Republic of Fiji Military Forces Commander, Major General Ro Jone Kalouniwai at the poppy campaign [Source: RFMF/Facebook]

The Republic of Fiji Military Forces Commander, Major General Ro Jone Kalouniwai, reiterates the Forces support for the Returned Soldiers and Ex-Servicemen’s Association.

Kalouniwai says the RFMF will donate $15,000 to the association as part of the poppy campaign.

He says the donation will go a long way in assisting the association provide financial, employment, and housing assistance together with mental health support services to ex-servicemen and women.

“We understand that they go through a lot, and we found that it is only proper for us to provide such a donation for this year. Everyone in the RFMF digs deep into their pockets, and we were able to come up with this $15,000 just to let them know that we are there for them.”

A remembrance poppy is an artificial flower worn to commemorate our military personnel who died in war.

Remembrance poppies are produced by the Returned Soldiers and Ex-Servicemen’s Association, which exchanges the poppies for charitable donations.