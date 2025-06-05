126 HIV-related deaths

[file photo]

A total of 126 people in Fiji died from HIV last year.

Health Minister Dr Atonio Lalabalavu revealed this at the Development Partner Roundtable on Fiji’s HIV Outbreak Response meeting today.

There were 1,583 new HIV cases reported in 2024.

Of these, 490 were detected in the last three months. Most cases came from the Central Division, making up nearly 70 percent of new infections.

The highest number of new cases was among people aged 20 to 29.

Men accounted for 70 percent of new diagnoses.

Almost half of those diagnosed were linked to care. Over 90% of those started antiretroviral treatment.

The Minister also noted a rise in tuberculosis and HIV co-infections, with 160 cases last year.

The government, Dr Lalabalavu states has committed nearly $6 million to fight HIV.

This includes funding for medicines, testing and programs.

He is urging Fijians to get tested and know their status.

Dr Lalabalavu said HIV should not be a death sentence in Fiji.

He called for a strong, coordinated national response involving all sectors.

