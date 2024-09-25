Urmila Matondkar files for divorce

[Source: Abp Live]

Actor Urmila Matondkar has reportedly filed for divorce after being married to businessman and model Mohsin Akhtar Mir for eight years. According to a report in Hindustan Times, the actor is parting ways with the Kashmiri businessman.

A source told Hindustan Times, “After careful consideration, Urmila has decided to call it quits on her marriage with Mohsin. She has already filed for divorce in court. While the reason behind the separation is still not known, the divorce isn’t happening on mutual terms.” Since Urmila hasn’t officially addressed their divorce yet, there is a lot of conjecture over the reasons behind the split.

In an intimate ceremony held in her Mumbai home, Urmila and Mohsin tied the knot in 2016. Their interfaith marriage and the 10-year age difference between the couple caused quite a stir at the time of their wedding.

Mohsin, a model and businessman from Kashmir, met Urmila at the wedding of designer Manish Malhotra’s niece in 2014. Before having a Nikah, Urmila and Mohsin had visited the Golden Temple in Amritsar.

On the work front, Urmila Matondkar has had a successful career in Bollywood. She is known for her roles in popular Indian films like Satya (1998) and Rangeela (1995). Urmila appeared on screen in the song Bewafa Beauty from the 2018 movie ‘Blackmail’.

She was later seen on television as a judge on a kids dance reality show. The actor started her political career in 2019 by joining the Indian National Congress. She later joined the Shiv Sena in 2020.

On the other hand, at the age of 21, Mohsin Akhtar Mir relocated to Mumbai to follow his aspirations in the film industry. He starred in several Bollywood films, including B.A. Pass (2012), Mumbai Mast Kallander (2011), Luck by Chance (2009), and It’s A Man’s World (2009). Eventually, Mohsin turned his attention to business and started working with fashion designer Manish Malhotra’s brand.