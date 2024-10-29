Universal Music Group partners with KLAY

Universal Music Group (UMG.AS), has partnered with Los Angeles-based AI music company KLAY Vision to develop artificial intelligence tools for the music industry in an ethical way, it said on Monday.

The partnership is aimed at developing AI technology to “explore new opportunities and ethical solutions for artists and the wider music ecosystem”, said Michael Nash, executive vice president and chief digital officer at Universal Music.

Universal is currently engaged in litigation with Anthropic AI and Suno and Udio over the use of the label’s recordings to train music-generating AI systems.