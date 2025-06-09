‘Tron: Ares’ tops box office but falls short of expectations with $33.5 million debut

[Source: AP]

“Tron: Ares” powered up the box office grid in the top spot this weekend, but Disney’s third entry in the sci-fi franchise fell short of expectations.

Despite some favorable reviews — including a three-out-of-four-star one from The Associated Press — the new “Tron” film starring Jared Leto, Greta Lee and Jeff Bridges earned $33.5 million, according to Comscore estimates on Sunday.

The big-budget project, reported to cost around $150 million, arrived 15 years after “Tron: Legacy” opened to $44 million before grossing more than $400 million globally.

The latest chapter follows a battle between two powerful technology firms, Emcom and Dillinger, who face off against the same artificial intelligence barrier.

Both can generate physical creations using laser-based 3D printers — but each creation lasts only 29 minutes before collapsing into ash.

“Tron: Ares” was packed with action and nostalgia, but it wasn’t enough to draw big numbers across more than 4,000 theaters.

“It’s been tough for that franchise to gain traction for it to become a big mega franchise,” said Paul Dergarabedian, the senior media analyst for Comscore. He noted that the original “Tron” movie in 1982 initially struggled at the box office, but it ultimately grew a cult following.

