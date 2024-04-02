Tori Spelling opens up about divorce in podcast

Tori Spelling and Dean Mcdermott [Source: CNN Entertainment]

Tori Spelling shared a vulnerable moment on the debut episode of her podcast, misSPELLING.

Spelling, who filed for divorce from Dean McDermott on March 29, started the episode by admitting she had not yet told McDermott that she’d filed the paperwork. At the time of the episode’s recording, it had just become “public,” she said.

The “Beverly Hills, 90210” actress explained that she was told she could only inform her ex about her filing “once it was accepted and publicly posted.”

She is then heard calling McDermott and leaving a message, saying that she needs to speak with him.

McDermott calls her back while she’s recording the episode, and Spelling recorded her portion of the conversation.

After they spoke, Spelling tells her friends in the room with her that she’s “never felt more alone in 50 years.”

The two were married for 18 years, but Spelling said that she’s wanted to file for “like 15 years” but didn’t because of the couple’s five kids.

Spelling added that the two started having problems just months after they got together.

She mentioned that anger issues contributed to the couple’s issues.