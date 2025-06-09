TikTok comedian Steve Bridges dies at 41

Source: Entertainment Weekly

TikTok comedian Steve Bridges has died. He was 41.

Steve’s wife, Chelsey Bridges, announced the sad news on Friday in a video shared to her late husband’s social pages. In the video, Chelsey said that the online personality had died “peacefully in his sleep” on Wednesday.

“I’m really sorry to get on and tell you this, this way,” Chelsey said, as she fought back tears. “I think if I wait any longer, I’m not going to be able to do it.”

Chelsey said that she and Steve had been together for 16 years and shared three children together. “He was the most attentive father, and the best, the best husband,” she told viewers. “And the greatest, sweetest man. And thanks to you, internet, he’s been able to live his dream of making people laugh. I am so thankful that he got to do that.”

Steve was known online for comedic POV-style videos catering to his audience of nearly over 2 million across Instagram and TikTok.

“I have so much more I want to say about him, I have so many stories,” Chelsey lamented as she broke down in tears. “We had so many plans.”

Maintaining her composure, Chelsey asked viewers to be kind as her children were online and would probably grieve their father online.

“I will probably grieve online too. This is life now,” she added. Please never take it for granted and try to live your dreams every day. Love your family and take care of yourself.”

Chelsey made a follow-up post sharing the GoFundMe set up to “assist [Steve’s] wife and three kids with expenses.”

“He leaves behind a legacy of making people laugh, as well as a family that could use the support of the community during this difficult time,” the fundraiser’s description reads. “If Steve ever brought joy to your life, please give if you can to assist his wife and three kids with expenses. If you are unable to give at this time, go leave a comment on one of his videos, we cannot say enough how much the kind words from his community mean to us.”

As of publication, $28.1K has been raised of the fundraiser’s $40K goal.

