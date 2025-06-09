The Office's Rainn Wilson Reveals on Set Chaos After Steve Carell’s Exit

[Source: ENews]

Dunder Mifflin was a lot different without the world’s best boss.

After Steve Carell said goodbye to Michael Scott and Scranton, PA, in season seven of The Office, the series had difficulty navigating his departure.

“It was a little bit chaotic of trying to figure out the tone of the show,” Rainn Wilson explained during the June 22 episode of The Good Guys podcast.

“Who’s the lead? And, how are we telling these stories without the comic engine of the show, which is Michael Scott, and without one of the greatest comic actors in American history at the center of our show?”

Although Rainn—who played Dwight Schrute on the NBC show for its nine-season run—admitted that the show struggled to find its footing without Steve, his exit in 2011 wasn’t a surprise.

“We knew it was coming for a long time,” Rainn recalled to podcast hosts Josh Peck and Ben Soffer.

“He was such a big movie star at the time … Of course, he was going to leave The Office when he could, so we were prepared for it.”

