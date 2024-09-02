Entertainment

The female freedom fighters of the Haitian Revolution

September 2, 2024 4:16 pm

[Source: BBC Entertainment]

Contemporary paintings celebrate the brave women who fought fiercely alongside the men in the Haitian revolution of the 18th Century.

How did they contribute, and why have their stories been buried for so long?

On the night of 23 August 1791 in Cap-Français, on the north coast of Saint Domingue (present-day Haiti), fires raged on the plantations.

Article continues after advertisement

The enslaved set fire to the buildings and fields, and killed their masters.

It was the start of the Haitian Revolution, the only known uprising of enslaved people in history that led to the founding of a state that was free from slavery.

Meanwhile, on the other side of the Atlantic in France, news was fast spreading about the uprisings.

The wealthy ruling elite and those with a monopoly in the transatlantic slave trade were growing anxious.

They began to realise that their days of subjugating the enslaved population for profit were coming to an end.

The coordinated attacks was the beginning of an armed resistance that sprung up across the country in the following years.

The enslaved rebellions ultimately led to the previously unthinkable; the dismantling of the colonial system and the declaration of Haiti’s independence in 1804.

It was “the first successful large-scale revolt by enslaved people in history”, and the country became the first free black republic in the world, and the first independent Caribbean state.

History mostly remembers the exploits of male freedom fighters of the Haitian Revolution.

Figures such as its leader, General Toussaint Louverture; Jean-Jacques Dessalines, who became the first ruler of an independent Haiti; Dutty Boukman who was leader of the Maroons and a vodou priest, or houngan; the first and only King of Haiti Henri Christophe, and others. Their stories have been chronicled and commemorated through time.

Yet there were also women who had key roles in the fight for Haiti’s independence.

Much of their history is unknown in the mainstream, or underrepresented and overlooked due to the lack of documentation and records of their activities.

However the stories we do know of women including Sanité Bélair, Cécile Fatiman, Marie-Jeanne Lamartiniére, Catherine Flon, Suzanne Simone Baptiste Louverture and more, detail their determination, bravery and dedication to the cause against all odds.

There’s also a lack of visual evidence of these women.

However, contemporary artists Richard Barbot and François Cauvin – both Haitian – have reimagined them, providing faces to the names.

Cauvin’s painting of Lamartiniére will be part of The Fitzwilliam Museum exhibition Resistance, Revolution and Reform: Cambridge and the Caribbean in the Age of Abolition in 2025.

Dr Crystal Nicole Eddins, associate professor of sociology at the University of Pittsburgh and author of Rituals, Runaways, and the Haitian Revolution: Collective Action in the African Diaspora, tells the BBC that women employed various tactics of resistance, from overt action, to working quietly behind the scenes.

Some, including Bélair and Lamartiniére, were fighting on the frontlines.

“We know that women were taking up arms alongside men.

Women from African societies held a wide range of social roles, some of which were militaristic, in addition to the fact that women were also labouring on plantations, doing the same work as men. So it follows that they were fighting the same fight.”

There were healers and nurses like Catherine Flon – who is mostly known for being a seamstress, and is said to have sewn the newly independent Haiti’s first flag – as well as educators, spies and saboteurs who used guerilla tactics to sabotage resources, including water supplies, of their enemies.

Eddins explains that women also contributed to more gendered roles such as growing and providing food for the rebel armies and their communities.

Sanité Bélair was a Haitian revolutionary leader who served in Toussaint Louverture’s army.

She rose through the ranks, first as a sergeant then a lieutenant, leading the charge in the Saint-Domingue expedition.

Alongside her husband Charles Bélair, another lieutenant in the army, they were eventually captured and executed on orders from Napoleon.

Bélair’s legacy is commemorated with her portrait on the Haitian 10 gourdes banknote, created in 2004 as part of a series celebrating the 200th anniversary of Haiti’s independence.

Less well known were the vodou priestesses (mambos) and spiritually powerful women like Cécile Fatiman, who provided “protection spells” to the rebels, and refused to give up information about their location.

They also used their traditional knowledge of herbal medicine to poison slave owners.

Born to an enslaved African woman and a Corsican prince, Fatiman was a prominent mambo and revolutionary who is also said to have created networks of communication transporting information across the plantations.

She lived to a remarkable 112 years old.

Marie-Jeanne Lamartiniére was a Haitian soldier and nurse who is celebrated not only for her courage but also for her knowledge and strategy on the battlefield.

Wearing male uniform and fighting alongside the men, she was highly respected.

Lamartiniére was a key figure in the major Battle of Crête-á-Pierrot in 1802 against French forces.

Women were not exempt from the punishments meted out for participating in the revolution, and they suffered the same brutal fates as men.

Bélair was famously known to have refused the blindfold before being executed alongside her husband by the French.

“She’s described by earlier historians’ accounts and in CLR James’s book The Black Jacobins, as having been a really brave woman who promoted the fight for independence,” says Eddins.

With the few details we know of Bélair and other women, chroniclers have written about their bravery and determination for the liberation cause.

“In some cases, historians have said that it was the women who were the most fierce in their fight.”

They subverted colonial oppressions, and, in the face of adversity, fought for agency within their communities and society at large.

Resisting slavery

The colonists created divisions between the enslaved – sowing discord with invented hierarchical systems involving religion and skin tone.

By using the divide-and-conquer tactic, colonists hoped that they would be too busy fighting among themselves to break the chains of slavery.

In addition, they threatened extreme violence as punishment for insurrection.

However, it did not deter the enslaved people’s desire for liberation.

They organised revolts without the knowledge of their masters, who were oblivious due to their perceived sense of safety, and their mistaken belief that black people were inferior and incapable of fighting for themselves.

This belief especially persisted in the way black women were viewed. Many took leadership positions in the organised rebellions, though we don’t know much about their stories.

Eddins says that newer literature is investigating why these women were silenced in records.

Their enslaved status is part of it, according to Eddins, and also according to NYU professor of history Jennifer L Morgan who has also researched this.

Eddins says: “[Professor Morgan] talks about how slave status was conferred through the womb of African women, that enslavers didn’t want to see them as human, because if they saw a pregnant woman, that would remind them that African people had kin and had family.”

Also, enslavers were unlikely to view black women as being revolutionary or having rebellious inclinations.

Another reason for their lack of visibility in the history books is the fact that there aren’t enough first-person narratives of these women. Eddins says: “We have letters from Toussaint Louverture.

We have writings by Jean-Jacques Dessalines, but we don’t have, at least to my knowledge, any known writings from a woman revolutionary. So in the absence of that, it takes creativity to try to figure out how to find these women, and make sense of their stories.

” With her next project, Eddins hopes to find other women like Fatiman and Bélair, and make Haitian revolutionary women’s stories more visible.

A vodou ceremony known as the Bois Caiman is said to have sparked the Haitian Revolution.

Originally, this indigenous African diasporic religion – later developed in Haiti as a response to slavery – was a worship of the elements: earth, sun, water and air.

Vodun worshipers believed that there is a connection between the land of the living and the spirit realm.

Death is seen as a transition to the invisible world where their ancestors guide and watch over them on Earth.

Over the years, due to misconceptions and characterisations by the West, it has become a stigmatised spiritual practice.

During the period of slavery, however, vodou created the environment for people to meet, and share cultural ideals and political alliances.

Despite being banned, this did not stop people from worshipping in secret.

This act of rebellion provided the foundation for bigger and more open resistance.

Fatiman and Dutty Boukman officiated the secret ceremony which was not only a religious ritual but also a meeting to mobilise the enslaved masses from plantations across the country.

They strategised on destroying the “sugar plantation economy and outlined the terms of their liberation”.

The ceremony and other vodou rituals that involved both men and women were key in bringing racial solidarity between the diverse population in Haiti that included the enslaved, creoles, Africans, free people of colour and Maroons.

“These sacred rituals were spaces for enslaved people to come together and practise their religious and sacred practices from whatever fragments of memory that they could put together or reformulate in this new space.”

Eddins also mentions that the shared experience of being commodified as slaves and racialised as black was also part of the radicalisation process.

Independence came at a crippling cost, and the country is still suffering the effects of the revolution.

However, it’s important to acknowledge that the brave overthrowing of slavery and the creation of an independent Haiti was a joint victory between men and women.

And while many sources exist focusing on the male figures of the Haitian Revolution, recent efforts have been made by historians, scholars, activists, writers and others to locate women’s stories of the revolution, and bring them to light – not only for their contributions to the cause but also to understand their lived experiences.

Fiji reaffirms commitment to gender equality

Adhere to OHS standards says Ravai

Secured transaction reform key to reducing lending risks

Investigators and prosecutors relationship is crucial says Rabuku

Cabinet will discuss Tabuya's proposal: PM

Rabuka reflects on China’s success

Fiji's Kava exports to Australia surge, fueling growing market

PIDF to be reviewed and repurposed: PM Rabuka

LICI committed to giving back to the community

Amusement ride owner denies overturn claim

Collaboration to support MSMEs

Far-right state win shakes Germany's fragile coalition

The female freedom fighters of the Haitian Revolution

Film festival showcases local talent and landmarks

Massive protests hit Israel after six hostages killed in Gaza

Chinese youth owning their unemployment

PopMaster co-creator Phil Swern dies aged 76

Publishers and authors sue over Florida book ban law

Former Taipei mayor released after being questioned

Harris calls Trump’s Arlington cemetery visit disrespectful

Chua thanks Brazil for first experience

Angelina Jolie moved to tears

Fiji pooled with reigning champions

PM sends condolences for late Maori King

No rest for weightlifting

Fiji and Korea discuss collaboration in tourism

Vanuatu ancestral relics, trafficked as art to New York

Germany's far right set to gain in eastern regional vote

Miss Universe Fiji crowning chaos

Shanghai Museum welcomes feline visitors

Journey to economic revival for Namosi

Late Mbappe double gives Real Madrid nervy win against Betis

US Democrats urge Israel-Hamas ceasefire after dead hostages recovered

PSG cruise to 3-1 win at Lille to maintain perfect start

Israel union calls general strike after hostage deaths

George Clooney, Brad Pitt disappointed

Alleged mishap at festival raises safety concern

Radrodro calls for respect

Trump signals backing for Florida marijuana legalisation

Police pursue key drug distributors

At least 41 hurt in Russian air strikes on Kharkiv

Young Kulas focus on positives

Kremlin spokesman says Harris is more predictable than Trump

Drug consumption reduction crucial says Tikoduadua

Atkinson seals England series win over Sri Lanka

Public agrees to TRC setup

FHRADC demands action on online bullying

Man Utd humbled as Diaz double helps Liverpool humiliate rivals

China hopes for dialogue on direct flights

More culinary creations at the Friendly North Festival

Israel, Hamas agree to brief pauses in fighting for polio vaccinations

Newcastle maintain unbeaten start with win over Spurs

Radrodro aware of ECE teacher salary discrepancies

Waste Recyclers Fiji finalist in Australian awards

Eze stunner earns Crystal Palace draw at Chelsea

Harris calls Trump’s Arlington cemetery visit disrespectful

Julian Ortega, actor in Netflix’s ‘Elite’ series, dies aged 41

Church looks at cremation as burial alternative

Fiji and Solomons vie for ranking boost

Sinner secures safe passage at US Open as Swiatek rolls on

EFL explores new energy options

Starlink to boost rural connectivity

USA holds off Canada

Former Ivory Coast defender Sol Bamba dies aged 39

Fiji takes part in IPEF discussions

Pope to visit Jakarta mosque for interfaith harmony

ABBA tells Trump campaign to stop using their music

Nausori Lass crowned Miss Universe Fiji 2024

UNICEF issues emergency tender to secure mpox vaccines

Fatman Scoop dead at 56 after collapsing on stage

RFMF willing to support review of immunity clause

Baby Kulas suffers huge defeat

Investor friendly immigration processes implemented

Prime Minister reflects on 2023 sporting achievements

Wallabies clinch last-gasp comeback win in Argentina

New policy to ensure economy diversification

Potential in aqua-farming: Tunabuna

Hat-trick for Krishna

Norway's Princess Martha Louise weds US spiritual guru

At least 6 dead in Japan as Typhoon Shanshan grinds on

Oasis tickets sell out after technical problems frustrate fans

Digitization to boost investment process

2031 Pacific Games bid to be presented at Palau Mini Games

Nawaqanitawase named on reserve

Regulator intervention required for untapped sectors

New student bus fare structure in effect

Haaland hat-trick earns Man City 3-1 win at West Ham

Fuel and LPG price change in effect

Springboks comeback at Ellis Park

Methodist Church adopts new constitution

SJ writes own fairytale end as Warriors stun Sharks

Bennett plots Broncos downfall as Dolphins on cusp of finals

Eels hang on to deliver huge blow to Dragons finals hopes

Weightlifting duo scoops sportsman and woman award

Raiwalui receives top coach award

Marist dethrone champs while ACS and Grammar share title

Taipei former mayor arrested in graft probe

Dragons fly higher during intense final

Police reset initiative to build public trust

Schwalger pleased with win

Regional military and police network needed

Rowati making strides

Naitasiri residents share concerns with DPM Prasad

Skills shortage remains a challenge for tourism industry

2024 Pacific Championships to feature new format

Sumeet Tappoo launches new album with Gulzar Sahab

ISS and Grammar win U15 titles

A small Paris cybercrime unit with big ambitions

Pacific Is Forum tweaks communique after China outburst

Silktails continues losing streak

Brazil watchdog moves to block access to Elon Musk's X after court order

Sydney's $15 billion new train line is modern, fast and big on TikTok

Tuifua stays optimistic despite loss to Samoa

Mar impresses in first outing

Stability will attract foreign investment says Tikoduadua

U19 defending champs taken to the wire

China offers drug rehab support to Fiji

Cuba faces uphill battle as Oropouche virus spreads

Internal reconciliation key before national process: Commander

Games' growth heading in right direction despite remaining challenges

Yavi narrowly misses world record in Diamond League victory

Fiji Police urge open talks on taboo issues

FEE to support MSME growth

No, Fiji's PM not taken ill at Pacific Islands Forum

Swiss choose Basel to host 2025 Eurovision Song Contest

Oasis reunion drives surge in eDreams travel searches

Pacific First Nations people sound alarm on climate

Doctor charged in death of 'Friends' star Matthew Perry

Mexican drug lord, who founded ultra-violent Zetas, released from US prison

Public awareness key to implementing drug strategy

Big win for Samoa in PNC

Development crucial for Fiji Taekwondo

Budget support not compensation for skilled workers: McNamara

Churches call for united effort in reconciliation process

Yusuf rallies behind Young Kulas

Fiji and China to expand bilateral trade

NZ backs Pacific Policing, commits to climate finance

Knockout stages of schools basketball to be intense

Seruiratu warns of scams exploiting Fijians

Gauff solves Svitolina test to reach U.S. Open third round

Panthers roll over Rabbitohs to get back on track

Sea Eagles win big but lose Turbo and Saab

Tonga pulls off Pacific Islands Forum staging

No one can take away the right to live: Archbishop Loy Chong

Fiji 7s incentive presentation at Sports Awards

Indonesian app-based taxi drivers strike in protest over low pay

Tarakinikini calls for improved deployment mechanisms

FBC to air Fiji Sports Awards live

$745m opportunity for North mahogany stations

Big plans for women’s football

Fiji's growing industries attract global investors: Kamikamica

Moce wins cricket title

LDS and Grammar undefeated in U15 grade

Fiji needs more visibility in trade: Houghton

Suva U16 continues impressive outing

Rotuma Airport runway upgrade completed

Police warns about lasers

Pacific Resilience Facility set to launch in 2026

Case to answer for former WAF engineer

From U18 Deans title to basketball for QVS trio

Thousands evacuated as cyclone builds off India and Pakistan's coast

New Zealand's Māori King Tuhetia dies

Moodie ready to fly with Young Kulas

Unbeaten ACS aim to go up another notch

Moce to face Cicia in U19 Cricket final

Grand Prix to pay $2.8m for cancelling Robbie concert

Man charged with murder after two people found dead

Say no to geopolitics says Chinese Ambassador

Tikoduadua reveals stance on death penalty

Redemption for SVC, ACS unbeaten

Kamikamica urges action on Fiji's pornography issue

Fiji-Australia Forum sparks major investment talks

Kiran is new PS for Information

Local cardiologists sharpen skills with South African expert

Fiji maintains balance amid geopolitical tensions

More than baseball development for FIBSA

FRA warns against vandalism of public property

Suva volleyball mourns passing of Fiji Finals gold medalist

Police urges vigilance ahead of busy weekend

Declaration endorsed to enhance regional disaster resilience

Harris widens lead over Trump

Chef urges uptake of local food

US intelligence helped stop terror plot targeting Taylor Swift concert

Afghan Khudadadi becomes first refugee to win Paralympic medal after chaotic journey

Warriors' Stephen Curry agrees to 1-year, $62.6M extension

Smokers under 30 need photo IDs to buy tobacco products

Sun Insurance launches 'Sota Tale' travel insurance

Lot of excitement for Young Kulas

Fighting rages in Gaza as Palestinians hope for a pause for polio vaccinations

Big energy and vibe after day 1 of schools basketball

TRC will confront Fiji’s dark past, says Acting PM

Tabuya dismisses resignation demands

Truth must come first for effective reconciliation says Shameem

Digital platform to simplify business startups

World Junior Taekwondo Championship next for Fiji

First time cricketer looks forward to more

Need for trust in balancing online safety and privacy

Millions of evacuation orders issued across Japan

Telecom Fiji enhances in-house training to retain skilled staff