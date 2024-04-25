Teachers recall Taylor Swift as young star

[Source: CNN Entertainment]

Turns out Taylor Swift doesn’t just speak now when it comes to writing, but has long had a reputation for being fearless.

Two of her former teachers recently spoke to CBS News Philadelphia about how a young Swift foreshadowed her talent.

“She always was writing poetry, always,” said now retired music teacher Barbara Kolvek. “Even in music class, even when she shouldn’t.”

Swift’s latest album, which is breaking records, is titled “The Tortured Poets Department.”

Kolvek taught the superstar from first through fourth grade at the Wyndcroft School in Pottstown. She spoke fondly of her former student, with whom she stayed in touch for a time over email.

“I feel like maybe I gave her a little spark or encouragement to do what she was doing,” Kolvek told the outlet.

“I would say how proud I was of her and that she has never lost her focus and she’s never lost the real person that she is,” Kolvek added. “She’s always been very honest and open, and I admire that in her.”

Heather Brown is a former third grade teacher who had Swift in her first class.

She told CBS, “Every student has a special quality.”

“And you always remember every student from the quality they have,” she said. “Taylor’s quality was just being she was one of those students where people just drew to.”