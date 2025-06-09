Taylor Swift’s ‘The Life of a Showgirl’ makes history by selling 4 million copies in first week

[Source: AP]

Taylor Swift’s 12th studio album, “The Life of a Showgirl,” has officially sold 4.002 million equivalent album units.

These include album sales and streaming activity — in its first week in the U.S. That is the biggest first week in modern music history; at least, according to Luminate, the industry data and analytics company that began tracking sales in 1991.

Swift broke the record set by Adele’s “25,” which sold 3.378 million copies in its first week in 2015 in the U.S.

“The Life of a Showgirl” was released Oct. 3. In its first week, pure album sales totaled 3,479,500 copies.

She’s also become the solo artist with the most No. 1 albums on the Billboard 200, with 15. She was previously tied with Drake and Jay-Z, who each have 14.

Swift is now just behind The Beatles, who boast of 19 No. 1 albums.

She is no stranger to breaking records, and when it comes to “The Life of a Showgirl,” the history-making started immediately. In its first day of release, the album sold 2.7 million copies in traditional album sales, breaking her record for most first week sales… in one day.

Her last album, 2024’s “The Tortured Poets Department,” amassed 2.61 million equivalent album units in the U.S. in its first week.

Also, according to Luminate, “The Life of a Showgirl” broke the record for the most copies of a vinyl album sold in a single week in the U.S., with 1.2 million copies in its first day.

The previous record holder was “The Tortured Poets Department,” which sold 859,000 copies on vinyl in its first week.

