Taylor Swift announces new album 'The Life of a Showgirl'

[Source: Reuters]

Superstar Taylor Swift on Tuesday announced her 12th studio album, “The Life of a Showgirl”.

Swift, who has won 14 Grammys including an unprecedented four for Album of the Year, made the announcement on a podcast with boyfriend and U.S. football star Travis Kelce and his brother Jason Kelce.

“This is my brand new album, ‘The Life of a Showgirl’,” Swift said while holding a blurred-out version of the cover in a clip from the New Heights podcast on Instagram.

The full podcast episode is set for release at 7 p.m. (1100 GMT).

The official release date of the album will be announced later, according to Swift’s website.

The vinyl version is available for pre-order on the website at $30. The cassette version costs $20, and a CD with a poster of Swift is available for $13.

Her last album, “The Tortured Poets Department”, sold 2.61 million albums and streaming units during its first week of release in the U.S.

Billboard said it was the largest streaming week for an album ever and the largest sales week for an album on vinyl in the modern era.

Spotify said “Poets” was its most-streamed album in a single week, surpassing 1 billion streams.

