Steve Carell supports Jenna Fischer’s play in Chicago

Source: Entertainment Weekly

Steve Carell is showing some love to Pam-casso.

The 40-Year-Old Virgin actor reunited with his Office costar Jenna Fischer following a performance of her play Ashland Avenue in Chicago on Thursday night.

Carell attended the play alongside his wife, SNL alum Nancy Carell, and could be seen greeting fans and hyping up his former costar near the stage door in a video that Fischer shared on Instagram on Friday.

“Look who came to my art show,” Fischer wrote in her caption. “Love you Steve and Nancy!”

The actress’ caption referenced the season 3 episode of The Office titled “Business School,” in which bumbling boss Michael Scott (Carell) displays his surprising soft side when he’s the sole Dunder Mifflin employee who genuinely supports receptionist Pam Beesley (Fischer) at a gallery show displaying her paintings. (Oscar Nuñez’s Oscar and David Denman’s Roy also show face at the event, but lack the enthusiasm and approval that Pam clearly seeks in her artistic endeavors.)

Steve Carell and John Krasinski crashed ‘The Paper’ set on first day of filming

Other Office stars expressed their excitement over Carell and Fischer’s reunion in the comments of the actress’ post.

Angela Kinsey, who played condescending accountant Angela on the series and hosts the recap podcast Office Ladies with Fischer, wrote, “Tearing up over here!! Love this so much!”

Ellie Kemper, who portrayed receptionist Erin on later seasons of the show, commented, “This makes me so happy!!!!”

Kate Flannery, who played chaotic sales rep Meredith on the sitcom (and seemingly didn’t read Fischer’s caption), wrote, “It’s kinda Like Michael coming to Pam’s art show.”

Carell is not the first Office alum to support Fischer’s play. Rainn Wilson, who portrayed the iconic assistant (to the) regional manager on the series, posted a photo alongside his former costar while holding an Ashland Avenue playbill in September.

“I saw a beautiful play tonight,” he wrote, “starring the brilliant and beautiful @msjennafischer.”

Ed Helms, who played doofus salesman Andy beginning in season 3 of the show, commented, “Thrilled, proud, and JEALOUS!”

Fischer will give her final four Ashland Avenue performances this

