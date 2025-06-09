Spectrum ready to rock at Return of the Dragon

Source: Supplied

After enthralling the crowd at the recent Wanfire concert, local band Spectrum will once again set the stage on fire at a show titled ‘Return of the Dragon’ at Yat Sen hall in Flagstaff, Suva, this evening.

The event, which begins at 6.30pm, will kick off with a group called The Wires, a band made up of Yat Sen School students, making their home-stage debut.

Apart from the avant-garde sounds of Spectrum, the show will also feature another local band called 4 Quarters, Vā – a harmony driven group, The Francisco Bhagwan Project and live painting by Anga’aefonu Bain-Vete.

The creative force behind the event are: Ben Masirewa — Music Director/Guitar; Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu — Drums/Percussion; Francisco Bhagwan — Keyboard/Percussion/Vocals.

Spectrum also features the voices of vocal divas – Lia and Jasmine Daunakamakama and Vika Tuisawau.

Tickets are on sale on Ticketmate or at the door, and food, soft drinks and kava will be available but the family-friendly event will not have alcoholic beverages for sale.

